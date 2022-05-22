On Her Birthday, a Look at How Suhana Khan Spoke About Issues That Mattered

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turns 22 today, and is known for speaking her mind on issues such as misogyny and body shaming.

She has been trolled and despised since she was a child simply because of her dark complexion. She has been constantly harassed by trolls on social media. But she never lets the hatred get to her, and she always attempts to convey herself in a productive manner.

Here are some instances when Suhana Khan spoke about important issues.