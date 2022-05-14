Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda: Meet the Cast of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies'

Archie Andrews and his friends are making a comeback, but with a twist. All those who grew up in the 1990s - get ready to embark on a nostalgic trip. The Archies universe is getting an Indian adaptation, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Titled The Archies, Netflix's coming-of-age, live action musical set in the 1960s India and based on Riverdale's teenagers features the offspring's of Bollywood superstars.

The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter). It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.