Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda: Meet the Cast of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in a still from the teaser of The Archies.
(Photo Courtesy: Youtube)
Archie Andrews and his friends are making a comeback, but with a twist. All those who grew up in the 1990s - get ready to embark on a nostalgic trip. The Archies universe is getting an Indian adaptation, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Titled The Archies, Netflix's coming-of-age, live action musical set in the 1960s India and based on Riverdale's teenagers features the offspring's of Bollywood superstars.
The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter). It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.
The film is scheduled for release in 2023. Let's meet the cast of The Archies.
Agastya Bachchan Nanda is the son of business magnate Nikhil Nanda and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He comes from a family of actors, including his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and his grandmother Jaya Bachchan.
Born in November 2000, Agastya graduated from Seven Oaks School in London. He will make his acting debut with The Archies. He'll take on the role of Archie. Previously, Agastya has also made a short film with a couple of his friends. He not only scripted and directed it, but also composed the background music.
The Archies will also be Suhana's debut in the Hindi film industry, which has long been dominated by her father Shah Rukh Khan and his endearing smile. Suhana's mother Gauri Khan is an interior designer.
Suhana graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani School in May 2000, where she was a member of the football team and captain of the girls under 14 team. She recently graduated from Ardingly College in England and is now enrolled at New York University. While pursuing the acting course from NYU, Suhana starred in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue, directed by her classmate.
Suhana will be essaying the role of Veronica in the movie.
Khushi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, and Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's sister. She graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani School in November 2000 and attended the New York Film Academy for her higher education. This will also be her feature film debut in Hindi. She will play the character based on Betty in the film.
He is known for films such as Super 30, which released in 2019, Bard of Blood (2019), State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021), and the series Feels Like Ishq. Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Mihir has been a part of the industry since 2018. He attended Carmel Junior College before graduating from H.R College of Commerce and Economics.
Dot's full name is Aditi Dot. She's a musician and became popular after she released a song titled 'Khamotion'. Her new song is called 'Wasted On You'. She is the late Indian rock musician Amit Saigal's daughter. Her original composition 'Everybody Dances to Techno', made her well-known among techno fans.
Yuvraj not just acts, but he also has killer dance moves. The adorable spectacled actor has over 7,000 Instagram followers and has shared a video of him dancing to Beyonce's 'Freakum Dress' with popular Instagram influencer Taneesho. Yuvraj was also well-known on TikTok.
He is a Mumbai resident and is represented by Toabh Creative Agency. He has over 5,000 Instagram followers and has released two videos, wherein he is seen singing tracks such as 'Talk' by Khalid and 'Earned It' by The Weeknd. This will also be his debut film.
