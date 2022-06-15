This IAS Officer Barely Passed Class 10 and His Story Is Inspiring Netizens

Tushar D Sumera's story has become an inspiration for many.
As Indians, we are all familiar with the obsession of scoring good marks in school despite knowing that marks neither determine one's knowledge nor their potential for success. Tushar D Sumera, an IAS officer, and now a collector in Gujarat's Bharuch district proves how numbers aren't the only thing that matter.
A post that went viral on Twitter talks about how Tushar Sumera had barely managed to pass his 10th exams, but he didn't let the marks determine his value and went on to crack one of the toughest exams in India.
The post was shared by Awanish Sharan, also an IAS officer. He wrote in Hindi, "Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th marksheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. Out of 100, he scored 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths and 38 in Science. The people in his village and even his school thought that he won't achieve anything in his life."
The inspiring story of Tushar D. Sumera, an IAS officer
Sumera's story has not only inspired many but has also given hope to people that anything is achievable if one sets their mind to it. It has even prompted people to share their own success stories. This is what people had to say:
