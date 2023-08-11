SRK's 'Swades' Being Inspired By A 90s Ashutosh Gowariker Show Wows Netizens

Ashutosh Gowariker's hit 2004 film Swades, starring Shahrukh Khan, remains pertinent even today, with its themes and issues resonating strongly among audiences and society.

Interestingly, Swades drew inspiration from an episode titled 'America Return' from the 1993-1994 Zee TV anthology Yule Love Stories, featuring Ashutosh Gowariker himself as Mohan and Kishori Ballal as Kaveri Amma, just like in the film.

This connection was highlighted by Mimansa Shekhar on Twitter, sharing a video showcasing parallel scenes. Take a look: