SRK's 'Swades' Being Inspired By A 90s Ashutosh Gowariker Show Wows Netizens

SRK's 'Swades' Being Inspired By 90s TV Show Starring Ashutosh Gowariker Wows Netizens
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ashutosh Gowariker's hit 2004 film Swades, starring Shahrukh Khan, remains pertinent even today, with its themes and issues resonating strongly among audiences and society.
Interestingly, Swades drew inspiration from an episode titled 'America Return' from the 1993-1994 Zee TV anthology Yule Love Stories, featuring Ashutosh Gowariker himself as Mohan and Kishori Ballal as Kaveri Amma, just like in the film.
This connection was highlighted by Mimansa Shekhar on Twitter, sharing a video showcasing parallel scenes. Take a look:
The episode, available on YouTube, depicts Mohan returning to India, his heart yearning for his homeland despite his stint in the US. The revelation sparked surprise and intrigue among online viewers, with the now-viral tweet garnering 702.3K views and several comments.
Check some of them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)