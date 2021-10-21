‘This Is Shah Rukh Khan’: SRK Greets Fans Politely After Meeting Aryan in Jail

Users on Twitter have reacted to the video of Shah Rukh Khan greeting bystanders politely after seeing Aryan.
Shah Rukh Khan greets bystanders politely after meeting Aryan Khan, Twitter reacts. 

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at Arthur Road Jail as he went to briefly meet son Aryan as he remains in custody there until his next hearing in the drugs case. Aryan's bail plea was rejected by a special Mumbai court yesterday after which he was taken back to jail. He has now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court.

As videos of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Aryan surfaced on the internet, another video also went viral where Khan is seen exiting the jail. In the video, he is swarmed by reporters are cameras are shoved into his face, and yet, he is greacefully seen greeting the people there, however briefly.

The video has pleased fans online who have shown their solidarity with him and pointed out how he is still joining hands and meeting people despite the circumstances he is in. Check out the video here:

Here is what fans had to say:

Published: 21 Oct 2021,01:56 PM IST
