Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Road Jail Ahead of Aryan's Bail Hearing

Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road Jail.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing before the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 21 October, Shah Rukh Khan has reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. Aryan, who along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, has been in Arthur Road Jail since 8 October.
On Wednesday, 20 October, a special Mumbai court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. The same day, Aryan filed an application in the High Court against the order.
While passing the verdict on Wednesday the court had observed that WhatsApp chats prima facie reveal that Aryan Khan is allegedly involved in ‘illicit drug activities on a regular basis'. The ASG, representing the NCB, had argued that the WhatsApp chats reflected Aryan’s involvement in illicit activities for narcotic substances despite there being no criminal antecedent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)