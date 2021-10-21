Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Road Jail Ahead of Aryan's Bail Hearing

Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing before the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 21 October, Shah Rukh Khan has reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. Aryan, who along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, has been in Arthur Road Jail since 8 October.

On Wednesday, 20 October, a special Mumbai court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. The same day, Aryan filed an application in the High Court against the order.