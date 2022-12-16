Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'SRK Supremacy' Trends On Twitter After Shah Rukh Khan's Rousing Speech At KIFF

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and is releasing on 25 January 2023.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan - who inaugurated the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival - is making waves for delivering a powerful speech at the event. Amidst personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, the actor used the platform to shed light on social media and the adverse impact of trolling.

Check here:

At the crux of Khan's speech was an honest call for positivity. In no time, the actor started trending on social media. Several netizens took to Twitter to react and respond to the speech, with an outpour of love and support for Shah Rukh Khan. A Twitter user wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan supremacy will never fade away! Only n only love for him ❤️" while another posted a compilation of the actor spreading positivity wherever he goes.

Here's what netizens are saying:

