'SRK Supremacy' Trends On Twitter After Shah Rukh Khan's Rousing Speech At KIFF

At the crux of Khan's speech was an honest call for positivity. In no time, the actor started trending on social media. Several netizens took to Twitter to react and respond to the speech, with an outpour of love and support for Shah Rukh Khan. A Twitter user wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan supremacy will never fade away! Only n only love for him ❤️" while another posted a compilation of the actor spreading positivity wherever he goes.

Here's what netizens are saying: