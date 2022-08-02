‘Costly Pencils, Maggi’: Class 1 Student’s Letter to PM Narendra Modi Goes Viral

The first grader wrote the letter in Hindi. “My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,” she wrote.

She also spoke about how she went to the shop to buy Maggi for Rs 5 but the shopkeeper told her it cost Rs 7. This upset her a lot, which led to her writing this letter.

Kirti’s father, Vishal Dubey, spoke about how Kirti was upset after being scolded by her mom for asking for pencils regularly. “I have sent the letter to PMO through the registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too,” he told TOI.



(With inputs from TOI).

