Social Media Reacts To Arivu's Exclusion From 'Enjoy Enjaami'

Since the Tamil song, Enjoy Enjaami began gaining immense popularity, rapper Arivu's exclusion as its creator was addressed by several social media users. However, for the first time, the rapper himself took to Instagram to clarify that he was deprived of both credits and support when he's the one who "composed, wrote, sang and performed" the song.

This comes in the wake of the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, where singers Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal performed the song and Santosh Narayanan was credited as the music composer.