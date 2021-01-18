WeMetOnTwitter Is Trending and Desi Singles Just Can’t Keep Calm

The year 2020 changed a lot of things, but also made us understand the importance of love in our lives. Since going out and finding love has not been possible because of the lockdown, people have found new ways. In addition to dating apps, Twitter also seems to have become one way of finding someone.

#WeMetOnTwitter has been trending on Twitter, showcasing multiple stories and celebrations of bonds made in this unusual way. While couples are sharing their own unique stories, single neitzens on the website have put their own spin to this trend.

Take a look: