This Is Scary: Twitter Reacts To 'Phishing Attack' on Nidhi Razdan

On Friday, journalist Nidhi Razdan took to social media to announce that she had been a part of a "very serious phishing attack." In June 2020, Razdan had quit her job at NDTV after 21 years on account of having received an offer from Harvard University. However, she eventually realised that the interactions were fake. In her statement, she said, "perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.”