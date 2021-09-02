Sidharth Shukla Wasn’t Under Stress, No Foul Play Involved, Says Family

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, known for his role in the Colors show Balika Vadhu, passed away on Thursday, due to a heart attack. A spokesperson from Cooper Hospital informed that the actor was ‘declared dead’ on arrival. Sidharth Shukla’s family has informed the Mumbai Police that Shukla wasn’t under any mental pressure and there was no ‘foul play’ involved in his death.

The family also doesn’t want any false rumours about Sidharth Shukla’s passing. The post mortem is to be conducted soon. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and sisters.

Sidharth Shukla's PR team also requested privacy for the actor's family and space for them to grieve, in a statement.

The statement reads, "To Our Media Fraternity, All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times."

"As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve. We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace," the team added.

(With inputs from IANS)