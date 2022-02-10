Pitcher From Shark Tank India Takes to Twitter to Reveal Issues About the Show

Akshay Shah, the founder and CEO of Search Engine Marketing (SEM) platform 'iWeb' was a contestant on the show but his episode wasn't telecasted. He had the chance to pitch his idea to the sharks. In his Twitter thread, he shared his experience on the show.

He begins by explaining how the process works, with a 3-minute pitch followed by a Q&A session with the sharks. He also mentioned that the channel asked them to simplify their pitch and speak in Hindi so that it's easier for the audience to understand their business models.

The channel has a big role to play in deciding which pitches the sharks should invest in. He states that the sharks face an issue on the show because even though they have the required expertise they are not given enough time to make their decision.

The thread details the judges were not given enough time to answer the contestant's questions. He explains his experiences with the individual judges and gives his opinions. "#namitathapar was kind to us and debated with Ashneer to respect the grit which we have put in our business through thick and think but for Ashneer a pivot means a loss making product cover up, for him to pivot is to sin," he writes.

He also explained his business plan and how the sharks reacted to it. It also mentions that he had no hard feelings and this information was for any other contestants that needed the help. It provides useful information and works as a guide.