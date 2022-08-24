Vaani Kapoor Holding Invisible Baby in 'Shamshera' Has Twitter Confused

In the final scene, Ranbir Kapoor is fighting Sanjay Dutt, while Vaani Kapoor is holding their baby in her arms when someone tries to attack her. Now, naturally, the mother's first instinct is to protect the baby and this is exactly what she does. She even fights off the attacker successfully. The only problem? The baby is actually just a twisted pile of clothes! Not even a fake baby because well..why not? And of course, no one focuses on anyone other than the hero anyway!

But now we don't know whether to applaud Vaani Kapoor's commitment to protect the 'rag baby' or to be baffled about how no one in the movie spotted an error this huge.