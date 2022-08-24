Vaani Kapoor Holding Invisible Baby in 'Shamshera' Has Twitter Confused

Viral scene from 'Shamshera' where Vaani Kapoor is holding pile of clothes instead of a child
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaking is a long and tedious process and sometimes there are slight oversights that happen, which are obviously forgivable. But this scene in Shamshera takes creative liberty to a next level!
In the final scene, Ranbir Kapoor is fighting Sanjay Dutt, while Vaani Kapoor is holding their baby in her arms when someone tries to attack her. Now, naturally, the mother's first instinct is to protect the baby and this is exactly what she does. She even fights off the attacker successfully. The only problem? The baby is actually just a twisted pile of clothes! Not even a fake baby because well..why not? And of course, no one focuses on anyone other than the hero anyway!
But now we don't know whether to applaud Vaani Kapoor's commitment to protect the 'rag baby' or to be baffled about how no one in the movie spotted an error this huge.
Either way, what matters at the end is entertainment and whether it comes from the movie or from Twitter comments, does it really matter?
Read some hilarious reactions to the video here:
