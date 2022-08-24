Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Viral ‘Dosa Printer’ on Twitter Has Netizens Amused

This Viral ‘Dosa Printer’ on Twitter Has Netizens Amused

The Smart Dosa Maker is sold by a company called Evochef.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Viral 'dosa printer' on Twitter.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Viral 'dosa printer' on Twitter.</p></div>

Smart technology has achieved a lot, but a new product, called a "smart dosa maker" is on a whole new level, and users online are amused.

Sold by a company called Evochef, the product has been dubbed a "dosa printer" by netizens. Customers can adjust the thickness and crispiness of the dosa as per their liking. All you have to do is pour batter into the machine and in classic printer style, get your dosa printed.

Watch the video here:

While some users were excited about the invention, others found it quite useless and redundant. Here are some reactions:

Also ReadNetizens Are Using This Viral Post Generator To Mock LinkedIn

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT