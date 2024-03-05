SRK 'Disrespected' Ram Charan At Ambani Event, Says Makeup Artist; People React

Telugu actor Ram Charan's makeup artist has alleged that Shah Rukh Khan disrespected Ram with his 'idli vada' remark at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

On the second day (2 March) of the three-day celebration, people witnessed the three Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir - come together on stage after many years and perform. The trio danced to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song 'Naatu Naatu.' At one point, Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step together.

While summoning Ram, SRK said something in gibberish. Later, Ram's makeup artist Zeba Hassan took to Instagram Stories to write, "Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan." Zeba has deleted the story.