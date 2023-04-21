Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes as SRK, Virat & Other Celebs Lose Blue Tick

Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes as SRK, Virat & Other Celebs Lose Blue Tick

Since April 20, legacy verified accounts who haven't bought Twitter blue subscription have lost their blue ticks
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Celebrities losing blue ticks on Twitter has sparked a memefest 

|

(Photo Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Celebrities losing blue ticks on Twitter has sparked a memefest&nbsp;</p></div>

Trust Elon Musk to supply us with an unlimited dose of entertainment and drama every other day!

Since Thursday (20 April) night, legacy verified accounts who haven't bought the Twitter blue subscription have lost their authentication marks or the good old blue ticks.

A number of celebrities lost their verified blue tick marks, including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others.

This move has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some have expressed concerns about fake accounts or parody accounts impersonating celebrities and spreading misinformation, others are sharing hilarious memes.

Check out the barrage of memes:

Also ReadNetizens Have Hilarious Reactions to Twitter Introducing Gold, Grey & Blue Ticks

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT