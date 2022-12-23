Woman’s Sarcastic Thread on Becoming the ‘New CEO’ of Twitter Is Going Viral

Bess Kalb is an American Emmy Award-nominated writer for the Jimmy Kimmel Live!
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Elon Musk has made sure that there is never a dull day at the Twitter office since his takeover. Most recently, he conducted a public poll on Twitter asking if he should step down from his role as CEO.
As expected, many users agreed that he must resign, but Elon being Elon, had more tricks up his sleeves. After the poll results, he tweeted that he will step down only when 'someone foolish enough' will agree to take his place.
While no one knows what Elon plans to do in the future vis-a-vis his CEO position, a parody thread by the Emmy-nominated writer, Bess Kalb, on becoming the next CEO is going viral.
In the long thread, Bess took sarcastic digs at Elon Musk and mentioned how the 'sink joke' (that Elon made on his first day as CEO) was his entire business plan.
She further wished him good luck for his future endeavours that will 'only explode a handful of people' - well, fingers crossed.
The thread has some equally hilarious responses from the Twitter users. One user wrote, "This thread shows a level of brilliance that cannot be quantified with existing technology."
Some users were also confused with the thread and couldn't determine if this post was serious or sarcastic. The netizen wrote, "I am scratching my head. Is this supposed to be a supporting statement or a statement against Elon Musk, I can't decide."
Here are some more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)