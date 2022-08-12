Sara Ali Khan, the Vlogger, Tickles Our Funny Bone

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan turns 27 today
(Image: The Quint)
Sara Ali Khan, the Atrangi actor who turns 27 today has won many hearts not just through her movies, but with her adorable, fun-loving personality. She's starred in only 5 movies till now, but she has a massive fan following, all thanks to her hilarious videos on social media that keeps us hooked.
From her 'knock-knock jokes' to her exclusive vlogs 'namaste darshakon', Sara has proven that she's a born entertainer. And how can I not mention that her instant poetry skills are hilarious without even trying!
Keep those fun videos coming, Sara!
