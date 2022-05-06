Meet The Real Life 'Dabangg' Cop Who Arrested Her Fiancé On Fraud Charges

Junmoni Rabha, the Assam cop who arrested her fiance on fraud charges.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Junmoni Rabha, inspector-in-charge of Nagaon police women cell in Assam, arrested her fiancé, Rana Pogag, on fraud charges. Junmoni found out that Rana has been falsely posing as a PR for Oil India Limited and has duped several people after promising them jobs.
Junmoni and Rana had met in January 2021 when she was posted in Majuli. They got engaged in October and were due to get married in November this year.
She had grown suspicious of Rana's activities after her posting to Nagaon and upon receiving more information about his fraud, she found fake stamps and documents in his bag. That's when she arrested and handed him over to the Assam police. She also thanked the people who had given her information about his scams.
Rana has been remanded in police custody for 2 days. He has allegedly duped several lakhs from people on the false pretence of getting them jobs and contracts in OIL India Limited.
(With inputs from India Times, News 18 and The Week)