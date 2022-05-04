Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

Bihar teacher recites poem to educate students about heatwave.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The severe heatwave in India and other South Asian countries is making international headlines. On the ground, major cities in India are crossing the 42 and 45-degree celsius mark, with many even reporting heatwave-related deaths. Amid all this, there is one concern among citizens: how to deal with the heatwave and still carry on with normal life.
Thankfully, a teacher in Bihar has just the perfect way to teach his kids how to deal with the scorching heat, and what's better, he's doing it through poetry!
In a video that is going viral on Twitter, it can be seen how a professor who is unidentified has two bottles around his neck and is singing to his children while using an umbrella as a prop.
Through his poem, the teacher tells children not to step out unnecessarily, always ensure they are hydrated, and to carry an umbrella. Watch the full video here:
The dedication and creativity of the teacher has impressed many users online, who have showed their appreciation for his unique way of teaching. Here are some reaction from Twitter: