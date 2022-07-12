Clip of Ranveer Singh Aggressively Kissing Bear Grylls on Cheek Gets Flak

Ranveer Singh gets flak for kissing Bear Grylls aggressively.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranveer Singh is known for his loud and out-there personality, which was probably one of the main reasons he was picked for Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The episode has been trending ever since it came out, but one particular clip has caught the attention of netizens.
As Ranveer and Grylls are in the helicopter, Ranveer, out of pure adrenaline, starts aggressively kissing Grylls on his cheek and neck. Users online have reacted to the clip and talked about how Indians fail to understand the concept of boundaries. Check out the video here:
Some users have also sympathised with Grylls who might be feeling extremely uncomfortable in a situation like this. Check out some reactions here:
