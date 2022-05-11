‘Unsafe, Impractical’: Users React as Railways Introduces Baby Berth for Mothers

On Mother's Day this year, the Northern Railway's Delhi and Lucknow divisions introduced foldable berths for passengers traveling with infants as part of a test program.

For a trial run, 'baby berths' have been installed on the two lower main berths of the Lucknow Mail. Based on the response and feedback received from passengers, this service will be extended to other trains.

To accommodate infants, two main berths of the Lucknow Mail, which runs between Delhi and Lucknow, were fitted with foldable berths measuring 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width, and 76.2 mm in height. These berths allow parents to accommodate children who are too young to be left unsupervised on a single regular berth. The berth is equipped with a stopper to prevent children from falling off during travel.