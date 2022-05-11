‘Unsafe, Impractical’: Users React as Railways Introduces Baby Berth for Mothers

Railway Has Introduced Baby Berths in Lucknow Mail for a Test Run
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Mother's Day this year, the Northern Railway's Delhi and Lucknow divisions introduced foldable berths for passengers traveling with infants as part of a test program.
For a trial run, 'baby berths' have been installed on the two lower main berths of the Lucknow Mail. Based on the response and feedback received from passengers, this service will be extended to other trains.
To accommodate infants, two main berths of the Lucknow Mail, which runs between Delhi and Lucknow, were fitted with foldable berths measuring 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width, and 76.2 mm in height. These berths allow parents to accommodate children who are too young to be left unsupervised on a single regular berth. The berth is equipped with a stopper to prevent children from falling off during travel.
The Lucknow Northern Railway's divisional railway manager, Satish Kumar, tweeted about the berths, along with a video demonstrating how to use the berth's straps, how to close it and use it again.
Lots of people including journalist Faye Dsouza reacted. Many of them saying that no mother was consulted before designing it. Check out their Reactions here.
