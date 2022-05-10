Unusual Wedding Mix-up Leads to Sisters Marrying Each Other’s Partners in MP

The village of Aslana in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a rare incident and a very unusual wedding mix-up. Two sisters were set to marry their respective grooms in the same ceremony when a power outage took place and confusion began.

The brides sat with the wrong grooms as they couldn't see clearly due to the power outage and performed puja and rituals in the dark. When the power was restored, the brides were taken at their respective homes with incorrect matches and only then did the families realize what had happened.