Man Who Battled Depression Now Pays Strangers Rs 10 to Listen to Their Story

"I am a good listener and some of them really enjoyed my company when they were feeling low. Everyone has problems, big or small, and it’s not easy to speak about them. The lockdown forced several people to live alone and also feeling lonely, which led to many keeping their emotions locked within themselves, thus leading them towards depression," he told News 18.

Apart from this, Raj is also seen offering people free hugs and roses to make their day better.

His "Depression Mukt" initiative is getting the attention it deserves, and it is only bound to grow in the future. A perfect example of kindness and humility doing its wonderful job!