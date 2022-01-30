Booklet Given in Air India Planes Back in the Day Shows the Airline's Witty Side

Previously only available in Air India planes the booklets were discontinued after a while, presumably after the government's takeover. Conceptualised by Bobby Kooka, the genius who also created the airline's famous 'Maharaja' mascot, 'Fooolish Yours' was given to international passengers as a brief introduction to India.

With writing and descriptions that capture the true essence of India, a reader can't help but appreciate the way India has been accurately portrayed in the book. It is almost as if this is the way the Tata's see and feel about India, which in turn also shows their own fondness for the country.

Right from introducing India and its culture to talking about basic rules that all passengers should adhere to, this book is an all-round comprehensive guide of how to be a good traveller in India and enjoy it to its fullest.