Made My Day: Priyanka Reacts to Hilarious Memes on Her Attire

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in splits after a bunch of memes on her surfaced on the internet. The former Miss world shared the viral memes made on one of her quirky looks.
The look was shared by her on Instagram. In a video call with Tika the Iggy, Priyanka asked Iggy’s opinion about her fashion sense. She made a bunch of stylish appearances in the short video, but one particular balloon-shaped dress took the internet by storm.
Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of memes of her balloon-shaped attire and wrote, "Too funny...Thanks for making my day guys!"
Some of them equate the actor with Pokémon and a ball being caught by Virat Kohli.
Take a look:
Priyanka's conversation with Tika the Iggy in the video that she shared had Tika in awe of her stylish looks.
