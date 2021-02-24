Watch: Woman Ranting About Returning to Office is Relatable AF

Woman rants about going back to office in hilarious video.| (Photo: altered by Quint))
Adjusting to the new normal was hard for everyone. But just as we have gotten used to the work-from-home set up, offices are starting to open up.
After almost a year of working from home, many employees are now being asked to get back to work in person. Unhappy with this decision, a social media user, Harjas Sethi, posted a hilarious rant about going back to work and meeting people.
Sethi says in the video that just reading the email subject ‘return to office’ scared her to death!
Watch the video here:
Netizens have completely related to her rant, resulting in the video going viral. Harjas' last sentence to her employer Zoya about the video being for ‘entertainment purposes’ only has cracked everyone up.
Most people agreed with Sethi that they don’t want to go back to work, but many users also shared their sad stories of already being in office.
Check out some reactions here:
