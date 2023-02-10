PM Modi’s Lookalike Selling Pani Puri Has the Internet Confused

Modi's lookalike-selling pani puri fascinates the internet.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @eatinvadodra)
It's always fascinating to spot celebrity lookalikes, and when that look-alike resembles the PM, the internet is bound to get amused! This is what happened when an Instagram user posted a video of a man selling pani puri who looked a lot like Prime Minister Modi.
As soon as the video was posted it went viral and many users were confused since the man selling pani puri looks, dresses, and even sounds quite like the prime minister himself.
The video is from Anand, Gujarat from an eatery called Tulsi Pani Puri. In the clip, the pani puri seller, Anil Bhai Thakker, is dressed up in a yellow waistcoat like PM Modi.
He even remarks, "Wo chaiwale the, main pani puri wala hun, zyada koi fark nahi hai" (He was a tea-seller, and I sell pani puri. There's not much of a difference between us)
Fascinated by the resemblance, many people couldn't believe their eyes and had interesting reactions. One user wrote, "Kaka aapko Modiji ki biopic me main role mil sakta hai. (You could play PM Modi in his biopic) Try for it."
Here are some more reactions:
