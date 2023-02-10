Memes Flood the Internet As Twitter Blue Launches in India

To blue or not to blue!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The controversial subscription service, Twitter blue, has finally launched in India, and as expected netizens have a lot to say about the launch through some hilarious memes.
Currently, to avail the service, a user has to spend approximately ₹900 per month on Android and iOS devices, and ₹650 if used through Twitter's website. Its annual subscription costs ₹6,800.
Some users have already started to subscribe to Twitter blue and are excited to get their accounts verified and enjoy various other additional services, while others aren't too thrilled about the cost, and the fact that anyone can be verified if they have money to spare.
Nonetheless, debates aside, Twitter has once again come through and given us some hilarious content. Take a look:
