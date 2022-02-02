PM Modi Lookalike to Contest Elections as Independent Candidate From Lucknow
Abhinandan Pathak claimed to have contacted the BJP for a ticket, but did not receive a response.
Abhinandan Pathak, Prime Minsiter Modi's lookalike from Sarojininagar, Lucknow, recently made the news after announcing that he would contest the elections as an independent candidate.
The 56-year-old is from Saharanpur and claims that he approached the Bharitya Janata Party for a ticket, but after getting no response, he decided to run as an independent candidate.
He claims to use his victory in the election to help CM Adityanath get re-elected for a second term in the upcoming UP elections. Even though he didn't receive a response from the BJP, he claims to be a staunch supporter of the party and the PM.
"I am a Modi Bhakt. BJP can ignore me, but I'll contest and win the election to help Yogi Adityanath become CM for the second term. Modi and Yogi are two faces of one coin. I admire their passion to work selflessly for the masses," he told Times of India.
Pathak did briefly join the Congress in 2018 after leaving the BJP, and has finally decided to contest the election independently.
Pathak, a cucumber seller, first met Narendra Modi in 2014 during his trip to Varanasi and has since been captivated by his leadership. He decided to earn a living by selling cucumbers after his wife divorced him for not being able to support his family. A father of six children, Pathak has since been driven to become financially independent.
(With inputs from TOI).
