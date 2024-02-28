Poster Saying 'We Want Akaay's Debut' During Ranchi Test Match Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Anuhska Sharma gave birth to their 2nd child in London on 15 February.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently gave birth to their second child in London. The couple announced the birth of their son via a social media post.
The internet was buzzing with excitement as soon as the couple shared the news. The Indian fans welcomed baby Akaay as they were spotted holding the placards with his name during the 4th Test match between India and England at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.
Take a look at the photo:
During another match between WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, the fans also held posters which said, "Akaay, Welcome to RCB."
Take a look:
Earlier the couple took to Instagram to share the good news with the world.
“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” Kohli and Anushka's statement read.
