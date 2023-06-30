Pepsi's 'Colachup', a Combination of Cola & Ketchup, Leaves Internet in Disarray

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pepsi's 'Colachup', a Combination of Cola & Ketchup, Leaves Internet in Disarray

Pepsi's Colachup has lead to a hilarious meltdown among netizens who found the idea simply unappetizing.
Pepsi has announced 'Colachup'-a condiment made out of ketchup and infused with cola.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)

The internet is no stranger to unique and bizarre food combinations, but Pepsi, the iconic beverage brand, has taken it to a whole new level by introducing 'Colachup'. The new introduction is a ketchup induced with pepsi flavours intended to be used as a condiment.

Pepsi took to Twitter to announce the launch of 'Colachup'. They wrote, "Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi".

The announcement of this bizarre concoction has caused a frenzy across the internet, leading to a hilarious meltdown among netizens who found the idea simply unappetizing, while some Pepsi lovers seem quite enthusiastic about trying it out.

The condiment is set to be launched on July 4 in selective locations.

