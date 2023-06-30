Pepsi's 'Colachup', a Combination of Cola & Ketchup, Leaves Internet in Disarray

Pepsi has announced 'Colachup'-a condiment made out of ketchup and infused with cola.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
The internet is no stranger to unique and bizarre food combinations, but Pepsi, the iconic beverage brand, has taken it to a whole new level by introducing 'Colachup'. The new introduction is a ketchup induced with pepsi flavours intended to be used as a condiment.
Pepsi took to Twitter to announce the launch of 'Colachup'. They wrote, "Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi".
The announcement of this bizarre concoction has caused a frenzy across the internet, leading to a hilarious meltdown among netizens who found the idea simply unappetizing, while some Pepsi lovers seem quite enthusiastic about trying it out.
The condiment is set to be launched on July 4 in selective locations.
