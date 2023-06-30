‘Pani Puri’ on Wheels: Check Out This Vendor’s Creative Jugaad on a Local Train

Vendor sells pani puri on a local train leaving netizens intrigued.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
One of the most memorable parts of train journeys are the savory snacks sold by the local vendors on-board, but this man's decision to sell pani puri in a local train has left people intrigued and their mouth watering.
The video, posted on Twitter on 21 June, captured the attention of viewers as it showed passengers enjoying pani puri while inside a moving local train. Accompanied by the caption, "When you put your business mind on the right track”, the video has amassed more than 400k views.
Since the video was posted online, many social media users have flooded the comments on the post calling it the ultimate 'jugaad' and some even pointed out that Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha was right about pani puri being served on the trains! Check out the responses:
