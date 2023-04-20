'An Exceptional Person': Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Pamela Chopra's Demise

Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra passed away on 20 April due to age-related illnesses. Yash Raj Films issued a statement, requesting everyone to give the family privacy "in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".

Condolences have started pouring in from the film fraternity. Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to remember Pamela Chopra. "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person", he wrote.