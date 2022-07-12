Viral: Pakistani Journalist Slaps Young Man Heckling Her on Camera

Pakistani journalist slaps boy who interrupted him.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Have you ever been so frustrated by someone’s behaviour that you controlled the gnawing urge of slapping them? While you might have been able to control yourself, this Pakistani journalist clearly didn’t have the patience for anyone interrupting her broadcast.
A viral clip shows how the journalist is reporting on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and a boy is distracting her. Finally fed up of his interruptions, she slaps him across the cheek to shut him up. The 5-second video gives no more details than this, but has still garnered a lot of laughs online.
While some users have made jokes about the video, others have criticised the journalist for slapping a kid. Here are some reactions:
What do you think? Did the kid deserve that slap?
