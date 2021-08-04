Pakistani Teenager Flees Home, Crosses Border Following Quarrel With Parents

Pakistani teenager flees home and tries to cross the border at Gujarat following a quarrel with his parents.
(Image: The Quint/Shatakshi)
How many of us haven't thought of leaving our houses following disputes and arguments with our parents? While we might have just considered it, a teenager in Pakistan recently went through with it. Not only did he leave his house, he tried to escape and cross the border too.
The 15-year-old unnamed teenager who hails from Pakistan's Tharparkar district was detained by the BSF (Border Security Force) at the international border near Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch district. The boy fled his house at around 11 am on Sunday, and was then questioned by officials once he reached the border.
He was found near border pillar number 1099 and was handed over to Khavda Police by the BSF.
"As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarrelled with his family members and ran away from his home," the officials told PTI.
