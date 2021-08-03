This Viral Friendship Break up Meme Just Got Sold for Rs 38 Lakh

Asif Raza from Gujranwala, Pakistan decided to give it back to his friend Mudasir after having a fight with him, and he did this by putting an announcement on Facebook that he is not friends with him anymore. He edited a photograph of the two and even wrote how he is best friend with Salman instead.

The announcement consisted a picture of Asif and Mudasir shaking hands with other pictures of Mudasir being crossed off. Alongisde this, the text read, "Friendship ended with Mudasir. Now Salman is my best friend" which seems like it was made using a word art feature of sorts went viral on social media.

This image that went on to become a meme and has now been sold as an NFT (non-fungible token) for approximately Rs 38 lakh ($51,350), or 20 ethereum.