Pakistan's Lonely Asian Elephant Kaavan Gets a Farewell Party

After years of campaigning by animal rights activists, Kaavan will finally relocate to Cambodia. Quint NEON Pakistan's Lonely Asian Elephant Kaavan Gets a Farewell Party | (Photo: Twitter: @mlnangalama) Social Buzz After years of campaigning by animal rights activists, Kaavan will finally relocate to Cambodia.

After years of campaigning by animal rights activists, a Pakistan elephant, called Kaavan, is finally going to get a new home. Activists have been trying to get Kaavan out of Islamabad, where he has no companion and lives a lonely life. Kaavan will be relocated to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia on 29 November.

To mark the ocassion, officials of Marghazar Zoo threw Kaavan a farewell party complete with ribbons and balloons. Kaavan is Pakistan's only Asian elephant. The farewell party also had a huge poster that read "Farewell Kaavan. We will miss you."

Decades ago, he arrived at Marghazar from Sri Lanka and has been there ever since. Kaavan is roughly 36-37 years old, according to Malik Amin Aslam, the Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Climate Change. Aslam also added that elephants generally live till the age of 44-45 and he's happy that Kaavan will spend the rest of his lives happy and healthy.

Here's how social media users reacted to it: