This 1-Year-Old Elephant Celebrating Her B’Day Is Adorable AF

On Sunday, an elephant calf in Thiruvananthapuram celebrated her first birthday and it was the most adorable thing ever. One-year-old Sreekutty is a resident of the Kappukadu elephant rescue centre where she was given the opportunity to cut cake in front of a large audience that gathered to share the moment with her. In the photos, you can see Sreekutty reaching out towards the cake, which is in the shape of a large circle and reads, "Happy Birthday Sreekutty." In another photo, Sreekutty can be seen blessing her fans as well! She is surrounded by people joyous people holding cameras as she cuts cake. Take a look:

Sreekutty's story is an emotional one and that's probably why her birthday was such a big event. Just a couple of days after her birth, Sreekutty was rescued from a forest. A whole rescue team then had to nurse her back to health. The recovery wasn't easy. Sreekutty's health was in a bad shape and there was little chance of her surviving. However, one of the doctors on the team, Dr E Eswaran, decided to give it his all. Dr Eswaan then took special care off the elephant. He closely monitored her eating habits for the next six months. She would only be fed a combination of baby food, tender coconut water and peeled bananas. Slowly, his efforts paid off and Sreekutty made it through! (With inputs from Hindustan Times)