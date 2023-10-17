Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Paisa hai, Pyaar chahiye': Man Engages WhatsApp Scammer in Hilarious Banter

Chetty Arun playfully engaged with a WhatsApp scammer, turning the tables on them in a hilarious exchange.
(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)

With WhatsApp scams on the rise, scammers often target users with various tactics to seek personal information or attempt financial theft. However, some scammers find themselves on the receiving end of humorous comebacks, leading to amusing outcomes.

A recent post on the social media platform X showcases a delightful exchange where user Chetty Arun playfully engages with a scammer, turning the tables on them.

The chat log features an individual posing as Lavanya, claiming to be an HR representative from a company and obtaining Arun's contact details from professional networks like LinkedIn and Naukri.com.

Initially, the conversation revolves around a job opportunity, but Chetty Arun redirects it toward amusing exchanges about the scarcity of love and world conflicts!

See how the internet is reacting to this hilarious exchange here:

