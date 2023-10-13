This Virat Kohli Lookalike From Chandigarh Is An Internet Sensation

Kartik Sharma
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
A software engineer from Chandigarh, Kartik Sharma, has gained viral recognition for his remarkable likeness to former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. Sharma's Instagram page showcases a striking resemblance in terms of hairstyle, beard style, and even dressing sense to Kohli.
In a July 2023 interview with Humans Of Bombay, Sharma expressed his desire to meet his idol, Virat Kohli, and admitted that while cricket is his passion, he couldn't make a career out of it.
His uncanny resemblance has amused social media users, who often mistake him for the cricketer.
Take a look at a handful of comments by enthusiastic fans here:
