Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Virat Kohli Lookalike From Chandigarh Is An Internet Sensation

This Virat Kohli Lookalike From Chandigarh Is An Internet Sensation

Kartik Sharma is a software engineer from Chandigarh. He’s also a cricket fan.
phelian
Social Buzz
Published:

Kartik Sharma

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Sharma</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A software engineer from Chandigarh, Kartik Sharma, has gained viral recognition for his remarkable likeness to former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. Sharma's Instagram page showcases a striking resemblance in terms of hairstyle, beard style, and even dressing sense to Kohli.

In a July 2023 interview with Humans Of Bombay, Sharma expressed his desire to meet his idol, Virat Kohli, and admitted that while cricket is his passion, he couldn't make a career out of it.

His uncanny resemblance has amused social media users, who often mistake him for the cricketer.

Take a look at a handful of comments by enthusiastic fans here:

Also ReadHumans of Bombay Row: Delhi High Court Closes Copyright Suit Against Rival Page

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT