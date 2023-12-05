Oxford University Press Names 'Rizz' Word of the Year; But What Does It Mean?

According to Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary, 'rizz' is defined as style, charm, or attractiveness, and the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

The term, which is a common internet slang, can also be used as a shortened form of 'charisma'.

'Rizz' can also be used as a verb, often in the phrase 'rizz up', which means 'to attract, seduce, or chat up (a person),' Oxford said.

Announcing the news, the Oxford University Press shared that the draft definition drafted by lexicographers is "for the purposes of the Word of the Year campaign, and the words without a draft definition are already in the Oxford English Dictionary.

According to Complex, the word was first popularised after Twitch steamer Kai Cenat kept using the word on the interactive livestreaming platform. He told the publication that the word came from him and his group of friends before it went viral on social media.

Unlike the Oxford English Dictionary's definition of the word, for Cenat, 'rizz' meant 'game'.

The word was further popularised after actor Tom Holland used it in an interview with Buzzfeed in June.

The outlet asked the actor whether he had any rizz, to which he replied, "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."