Christmas Miracle: Guest Leaves Rs 4 Lakh As Tip in US Restaurant

In a statement to CNN, Salloukh said, “There was a lot of tears, I'm tearing up now talking about it. Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us.”

The actual bill amount was only $0.01, over which the tip was paid. This tip helped all 28 employees take home $200 for the holidays, even the ones that weren’t on duty at the time when Billy was served. Facebook comments under the post are filled with appreciation for this kind gesture by Billy that signifies the true spirit of the holidays.