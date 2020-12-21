‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Starts Own Restaurant, Twitter Reacts

Kanta Prasad, the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ that went viral on social media earlier this year, is now starting his own restaurant in Delhi. The restaurant, located in Malviya Nagar, will serve both Indian and Chinese food.

In a statement to ANI, Prasad said, “We're very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisines here.”