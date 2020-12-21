‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Starts Own Restaurant, Twitter Reacts

Kanta Prasad, the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ that went viral on social media earlier this year, is now starting his own restaurant in Delhi. The restaurant, located in Malviya Nagar, will serve both Indian and Chinese food.
In a statement to ANI, Prasad said, “We're very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisines here.”
As soon as the news broke, Twitter erupted in joy and started congratulating Prasad.
Baba Ka Dhaba gained recognition in October this year when YouTuber Gaurav Wasan uploaded a video of the owner talking about his struggle to run the joint amid the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after, the video went viral and Prasad found an overwhelming amount of support as people queued up to eat at his dhaba. This was later followed by a controversy wherein Prasad accused Gaurav Wasan of making off of him in a wrongful manner and also filed an FIR against him for the same.
Published: undefined