'Not Cool': AP Dhillon Criticised For Breaking Guitar On Coachella Stage

On Monday, rapper AP Dhillon shared a glimpse of his performance at the Coachella 2024 festival via Instagram. He uploaded a video on his Instagram account featuring him playing the guitar on stage.

In the video, he can be seen performing for a bit then he moves on the aggressively smashing his guitar. Although, part of the act, the guitar smashing did not go down well with the internet.

Some users said that he lacked respect for the instrument that catapulted him to stardom while others emphasized he does not have any songs that would lead to him breaking his guitar.

Other users simply remarked saying, "Ban Gaya Cool? (Do you feel cool now?)"