'Treat For the Soul': Priyanka & Triptii Praise Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

Celebs praise Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila has been receiving praise both from the audience and the critics ever since it premiered on Netflix. The musical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.
Recently, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Triptii Dimri also took to social media to express their appreciation for the film and its cast.
Sharing a picture of Amar Singh Chamkila's IMDb ratings, the Citadel actor wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good." Have a look at her post here:
Triptii, who attended the screening of the film, called it a "treat for the soul." She wrote on her Instagram stories, "One of the best films I have seen in a long long time. Chamkila is an honest..pure..beautiful and also a heart breaking journey of an artist..@imtiazaliofficial Thank you for this masterpiece..it was a treat for the soul. @diljitdosanjh I have no words to describe how good you were in the film...we could literally feel the joy and the pain of amar Singh through you... @parineetichopra was the perfect Amarjot..so honest and pure sylvesterfonseca every frame of yours screamed 'perfection.. Kudos to the entire cast and crew for making such a wonderful film."
Have a look:
The film narrates the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. Chamkila, also known as the Elvis of Punjab, was assassinated at the young age of 27.
The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.
