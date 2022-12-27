North Indians Cope With The Temperature By Taking To Memes; #ColdWave Trends

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019North Indians Cope With The Temperature By Taking To Memes; #ColdWave Trends

The cold wave is expected to continue for at least 48 hours more, inviting an influx of hilarious memes.
North India is swept up in an intense cold wave as Delhi dips to 3°C while Srinagar touches a bone-chilling -5.8°C on Monday (26 December). As headlines warn citizens about the cold wave being expected to continue for at least two more days, people in several parts of North India prepare to face severe cold wave conditions.

As netizens cope with the biting cold, memes about the stooping temperature make endless rounds on social media. #ColdWave has been trending since Monday, inviting an influx of hilarious jokes, memes and reactions. While most users are joking about how cold it is in North India, some are even poking fun at the tepid weather in Maharashtra.

Check out these funny Cold Wave memes:

