A local shikarawala trying to break the sheet of ice covering the Dal Lake in order to row across the lake.
(Image Courtesy: Muneeb ul islam)
In Photos: Dal Lake Freezes as Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir Valley
Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at - 8.3 degrees way back in 1995.
The continuous cold wave sweeping the Kashmir Valley has led the city of Srinagar to record its coldest night on Thursday, 14 January, as the minimum temperature plummeted to - 8.4 degrees Celsius, a record broken after 25 years, IANS reported.
The famous Dal Lake froze on Thursday as a severe cold wave in the valley continued.
Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at - 8.3 degrees way back in 1995.
"Today's temperature of minus 8.4 degrees broke that record. This night was the coldest in Srinagar in 25 years. In the coming days we do not expect the minimum temperatures to fall further,” a Meteorological Department official said.
The 40-day harsh winter period, known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', will end on 31 January.
Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a minimum of -11.1 degrees and Gulmarg -7.0 degrees on Thursday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.