AI Tool Analyses Voice to Identify if People Are Faking a Sick Leave From Work

AI tool developed by researchers in India can detect cold in humans by analysing their voice.
Artificial Intelligence or AI has gained immense popularity in the recent years. While AI has been used by scientists and tech companies for years, but the recent introduction of products like ChatGPT, Bard, and Lensa etc. have made it more accessible to the common people.
Everyday there are new advancements in the technology, and while there are concerns about the increasing dependence on AI, it is also being envisioned as an important tool in our future development. Recently, a few researchers from India have developed an AI tool that uses the tone of the voice to detect whether a person is really sick or not.
The tool works by assessing the harmonics or the voice patterns of people to identify the presence of cold in humans. During the study, the tool examined the voice patterns of 630 people, and identified 111 people who were suffering from cold.
This technology is developed by the researchers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat. According to the reports, the AI tool was initially developed to identify the symptoms of cold and distinguish between a common cold and a viral infection, without having to visit a doctor.
However, it's not ready to be used for medical purposes yet. So the researchers are hoping that this technology might be adopted by the corporates to identify whether an employee is actually sick or not.
(With inputs from Firstpost and India Today)
