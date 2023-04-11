AI Tool Analyses Voice to Identify if People Are Faking a Sick Leave From Work

This technology is developed by the researchers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat. According to the reports, the AI tool was initially developed to identify the symptoms of cold and distinguish between a common cold and a viral infection, without having to visit a doctor.

However, it's not ready to be used for medical purposes yet. So the researchers are hoping that this technology might be adopted by the corporates to identify whether an employee is actually sick or not.